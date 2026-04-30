Local custom PC and laptop brand Illegear has announced the Core series of gaming laptops. There are two size options available, and a total of three variants. These are the Core 15, Core 15 Xtreme, and Core 18 Xtreme. Despite what the names and sizes may suggest, it’s arguable if the largest model is actually the best, as we’ll see as we go down the spec sheet.

As their names suggest, the Illegear Core 15 and Core 15 Xtreme feature a 15.3-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) display. But as the Xtreme label indicates, the latter model takes things a bit further with its 300 Hz refresh rate, where the base model is rated at 180 Hz. The larger Core 18 Xtreme, despite its name, doesn’t get access to 300 Hz refresh rate, as it is also locked to 180 Hz.

On the inside, the base model Illegear Core 15 laptop has a choice between an Intel Core 15-14450Hz processor, or a Core 17-14650Hz. Both Xtreme models are locked to the latter processor though. All three of them start with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, but can be upgraded all the way up to 64GB. It’s a similar story for storage – all three start with 500GB M.2 SSD, going all the way up to 2x 2TB M.2 SSD.

For their graphics options, the Illegear Core 15 gets a choice between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 or 5060. The Core 15 Xtreme, on the other hand, is locked to the RTX 5070. Then there’s the Core 18 Xtreme, which gets a choice between the RTX 5060 or 5070. All options are stuck with 8GB of VRAM though.

Other features include dual built-in digital microphones, as well as 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio. Both 15-inch models get two speakers, while the 18-inch model gets four. The keyboard for all three is a membrane full-size keyboard with single-zone RGB lighting.

Despite their size difference, Illegear says all three models have the same number of I/O ports. The list includes two USB-C ports, one supporting 140W PD and DP2.1, while the other supports 100W PD and DP 1.4. Then there are three USB-A 3.2 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, a Mini DisplayPort 2.1a, an RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Powering the Illegear Core 15 and 15 Xtreme are 80Wh battery packs, while the Core 18 Xtreme packs a 99Wh battery instead. That being said, the base Core 15 gets a 21W charger, while the 15 Xtreme gets a 250W charger. Finally, there’s the Core 18 Xtreme with its 280W charger.

Despite the announcement though, Illegear says that all three Core laptops are only available for pre-order right now. Their estimated time of arrival is sometime in June instead. At any rate though, the Core 15 has a starting price of RM5,599. The Core 15 Xtreme, on the other hand, starts from RM7,999. Then there’s the Core 18 Xtreme, which starts from RM7,699 instead.