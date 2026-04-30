Palit Microsystems has issued a follow-up announcement to clarify the status of GALAX, reiterating that the graphics card brand will continue operating despite recent restructuring moves. The statement comes after earlier reports sparked confusion over whether the latter had ceased operations globally.

In its latest clarification, Palit stressed that GALAX is “not ceasing operations” and will continue developing, producing, and supporting its hardware lineup. The company described the transition as part of a pre-planned initiative to integrate brand management and improve operational efficiency across its portfolio.

Centralised Management

The announcement notes that GALAX’s management, along with related brands such as KFA2 and the Hall of Fame (HOF) series, is now being centralised under Palit Group headquarters. This marks a shift from the previous structure, where GALAX operated with a degree of independence despite being owned by Palit since 2007.

Palit said the move is intended to streamline logistics, R&D and overall operations, while strengthening coordination between its brands. The company also maintained that the change will enhance its ability to respond to supply challenges and evolving market conditions, particularly amid ongoing demand pressures in the GPU industry. Crucially, Palit emphasised that existing products, warranties, and customer support channels remain intact, with the company now taking direct responsibility for after-sales services.

Not a Shutdown

Earlier reports where initial communications, including a notice from GALAX’s regional operations, suggested that Palit had taken full control of the brand’s global operations. That development led to speculation that GALAX could be shutting down entirely, especially following claims of organisational changes and possible staff reductions.

However, subsequent clarifications from both Palit and GALAX reframed the situation as a structural consolidation. The companies confirmed that GALAX would continue as an active brand, with its product roadmap remaining on track.

As previously highlighted, GALAX has been part of the Palit Group for over a decade, but historically functioned with separate teams across design, engineering, and marketing. The latest move effectively brings those functions under a unified leadership structure.

Business As Usual

Palit stressed that the restructuring is meant to strengthen and not phase out the GALAX brand. The company described the integration as a way to improve cross-departmental synergy and maintain competitiveness in the discrete GPU market.

At the same time, the shift signals a clear end to GALAX’s independent operational model. While the brand will continue to exist in the market, its future direction will now be closely tied to Palit’s centralised strategy.

For consumers and partners, the immediate takeaway remains unchanged. GALAX products are still being developed and sold, and existing support structures remain in place. The difference lies behind the scenes, where Palit now holds direct control over how the brand is run going forward.

(Source: Palit Microsystems [official website])