GALAX, one of the more recognisable names in the GPU market, has ceased to exist as an independent entity, following a restructuring that saw its entire global team dismissed. In an official statement shared by several media outlets, Taiwan-based Palit Microsystems confirmed that it has assumed full control of the brand, taking over all operations, commitments, and customer-facing responsibilities.

According to the company, all GALAX-related activities will now be handled exclusively through Palit’s official channels. This includes management of existing retail stock, as well as ongoing warranty coverage and RMA services. “Following the closure of the previous organisational structure and the dismissal of its team, all management and operations will now be handled exclusively through Palit’s official channels,” the statement reads.

The transition reportedly took effect on 1 April 2026, based on a notice sent to customers. Palit explained that the decision forms part of its effort to consolidate its brand portfolio and improve management efficiency. It also pointed to “supply constraints of various raw materials caused by the AI era” as a contributing factor behind the move, reflecting ongoing pressure across the semiconductor supply chain.

GALAX, originally founded as Galaxy Technologies in Hong Kong in 1994, built its reputation as a partner in NVIDIA’s add-in board ecosystem. The brand gained particular recognition among enthusiasts through its Hall Of Fame (HOF) graphics cards, a series launched in 2011 that focused on extreme overclocking performance and distinctive designs. Over the years, GALAX also expanded into SSD storage, though its GeForce-based GPU lineup remained its core identity.

The brand itself has long operated under Palit’s umbrella, following its acquisition in 2008. It later rebranded from Galaxy to GALAX in 2013, while continuing to target specific enthusiast markets alongside Palit’s other labels such as Gainward and XpertVision.

For hardware enthusiasts, GALAX’s disappearance marks another notable shift in the GPU partner landscape. In recent years, the space has already seen high-profile exits, including EVGA, which withdrew from the graphics card business in 2022. At the time, EVGA cited strained relations with NVIDIA, tightening profit margins, and a strategic pivot towards other product categories.

It is worth noting that despite these developments, GALAX still maintains an online presence at the time of writing. Its website and social media channels remain accessible, with the latter having shared a post promoting its GeForce RTX 50 HOF series just days earlier.

(Source: TweakTown / Videocardz)