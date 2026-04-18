The Call of Duty video game franchise is getting a movie adaptation. Publisher Activision made the announcement via various channels, including a note to the press as well as its social media channels. And if there was a video game franchise to take a crack at it, it’s far from the worst one. In fact, with its long running history, it’s a bit surprising it took as long as it did.

Not much is known about the movie yet, but from what little has been publicised, it’s clear that it’s a long way away still. To start, the project has Peter Berg as director and co-writer, with the other co-writer being Taylor Sheridan. Both will also serve as producers, in addition to David Glasser and Rob Kostich. No cast details as of yet either. Also involved is Paramount, which will be distributing in addition to developing and producing alongside Activision.

Spanning the 20th century World War II all the way to the far future of the late 21st century, the series is spoilt for settings. But it’s unclear which one the Call of Duty movie will go for. World War II may be the starting point of the series, but movies of that era these days may be a bit out of vogue.

On the other hand, the Modern Warfare subseries is probably the better setting. Not is it only modern as the name indicates, the focus on clandestine operations provides a lot more freedom. That, or the Cold Ware eras of the Black Ops subseries. One can hope that the companies involved keep the far future stuff for much, much later in the movie franchise. If it survives long enough for that to happen, anyway.

Incidentally, Paramount also released a new trailer for the new Street Fighter movie that’s a lot closer to release. And… boy is there much to say about that one. Power to those who like it, I suppose, but there’s so much mischaracterisation from just the trailer. Such as why is Chun-Li suddenly a recruiter rather than an Interpol agent? And why is Cammy behaving like Juri? I suppose the movie proper will explain.