If there was ever a perfect videogame storyline to be adapted to the big screen, it would have been Metal Gear Solid. And indeed, attempts to do so in the past have come and gone more than a couple of times. Last we heard was Oscar Isaac being cast as Solid Snake before the whole project faded back in to obscurity. More recently, it looks like there’s another attempt at making the movie. And this time it’s being produced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

The producers of the Metal Gear Solid movie are still Avi and Ari Arad, the father-and-son duo. Directing it though are Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who are probably best known for previously directing Final Destination: Bloodlines. Though per The Hollywood Reporter, this is part of a larger effort to tie the duo to the studio.

Also included in the report is a quote by Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group President, Sanford Panitch. In a statement, he says “Zach and Adam are thrilling storytellers, masters of visuals and suspense, and two of the most impressive director / producers working today. With projects across all the company’s film labels, we are so happy to create a home for them, and proud to have them as part of the Sony family”.

The report also includes a statement from the director duo as well. “We are honoured to be partnering with the incredible executive team at Sony. While working with several Sony teams in the last year, we’ve been blown away by the level of creativity, thoughtfulness, and passion we felt in every conversation”.

On the Metal Gear Solid franchise, they say, ” Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionised videogames. We are thrilled and honoured to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life”.

The report did not include cast members. Chances are it will be awhile before filming even begins. To say nothing of when the film actually premieres. Assuming it gets that far this time around, that is.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)