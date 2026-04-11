The ASUS ExpertBook P1 is now available in Malaysia. The laptop is part of the brand’s business laptop lineup, and is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 2 Series processor.

Specifically, the ExpertBook P1 is equipped with the Core Ultra 5 210H, and comes in two display sizes: 14-inch and 15.6-inch. Regardless of the display size, both panels are Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, have the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, anti-glare coating, and a peak brightness of 300 nits.

Other specifications of the new ExpertBook P1 include 16GB DDR5 RAM but can be upgraded to 64GB, 512GB of PCIe 4.0 with the addition of one M.2 2280 slot, for those who wish to expand their storage capacity, and a 50Wh 3-cell battery to power the whole laptop.

Ports-wise, the ExpertBook P1 features two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with support for DisplayPort and PD, one HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and one Gigabit LAN port. For charging, the laptop uses a 65W USB-C adapter, but do note that in doing so, you will be sacrificing one of the dedicated USB-C ports for the charging period.

Weight for the ExpertBook P1 depends on the size; the 14-inch weighs around 1.4kg, while the 15.6-inch model has a starting weight of 1.61kg. Both, however, weigh less than 2kg, which makes them ideal for the digital nomad and on-the-go worker.

Pricing for the ExpertBook P1 is set at RM2,799. In addition to its availability, Asus is also offering an attractive warranty of up to 2-year international on-site warranty that covers both battery and adapter, a 1-year Local Accidental Damage Protection plan covering 80% of replacement part cost, and a 3-year McAfee subscription.

That’s not all, either. ASUS is also providing freebies worth RM1,917, including an Asus backpack, plus an automatic participation in the “Your Voice Matters” campaign to receive RM40 TNG eWallet credit, by sharing a review.