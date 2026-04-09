Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) has issued a notice that the route along the Jalan Yew bridge will undergo temporary closure to all vehicles from 10PM to 5AM, starting 10 April until 21 April. The city administration says the closure is being done in order to facilitate girder launching works and the reconstruction of the bridge.

“Please be advised that the pathway on the Jalan Yew bridge will be completely closed to all vehicles for the purpose of the beam launching and bridge reconstruction works.

This closure involves a route from between TRX to Pudu Roundabout as well as part of Cochrane Jalan and Pasar Jalan (from the intersection of Alam Shah Mosque to Petron Jalan Pasar starting 10 April 2026 to 21 April 2026, from 10pm to 5.00 am daily.”

“During this period, road users are advised to use alternative routes through Jalan Pudu, Chan Sow Lin Jalan and Kampung Pandan Roundabout to reduce congestion and smooth traffic movement. All road users are also advised to obey the signs as well as the instructions of traffic officers on location to ensure safety and smooth travel.

Any enquiries can be submitted to DBKL via 014-8042486 for more information.”

(Source: Facebook, The Star)