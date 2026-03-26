Samsung has officially launched its self-named Samsung Browser for the Windows platform. Through the browser, the Korean electronics giant is also bringing new Agentic AI capabilities both to its phones and the PC.

Through Agentic AI, owners of a Samsung Galaxy S Series device will now be able to browse seamlessly from mobile to PC. Not only that, but in keeping with the convenience of modern browsers, the Samsung Browser also supports synchronisation of bookmarks and browser history.

Additional features include the integration of Samsung Pass, which is the Samsung Browser’s version of the password autosaving feature found on other browsers.

As for the Agentic AI part of the Samsung Browser, Samsung says its new AI assistant is built directly into the browser. As per the official product launch, it does the following:

Intelligent Content Understanding and Comprehensive Response: Samsung Browser understands the specific context of the webpage users are currently viewing to provide more relevant and optimised solutions. For instance, while planning a trip to Seoul, users can ask the browser to create a four-day travel plan based on the page currently in view. Samsung Browser analyses the content and generates a structured plan that can be easily organised and customised in the user’s preferred format.

Samsung Browser understands the specific context of the webpage users are currently viewing to provide more relevant and optimised solutions. For instance, while planning a trip to Seoul, users can ask the browser to create a four-day travel plan based on the page currently in view. Samsung Browser analyses the content and generates a structured plan that can be easily organised and customised in the user’s preferred format. A Faster, Smarter Way to Search: Powered by advanced natural language understanding, Samsung Browser enables users to browse the web with speed and efficiency. Users can now get the right information instantly without manually sifting through countless webpages. Furthermore, Samsung Browser extends this intelligence to video content; by understanding the context within a video, it can find the specific part users are looking for and start playback from that exact moment.

Powered by advanced natural language understanding, Samsung Browser enables users to browse the web with speed and efficiency. Users can now get the right information instantly without manually sifting through countless webpages. Furthermore, Samsung Browser extends this intelligence to video content; by understanding the context within a video, it can find the specific part users are looking for and start playback from that exact moment. Retrieving the Right Page From Browsing History: Instead of relying on keywords or dates, users can search their browsing history using natural language to find things like the smartwatch they were looking at last week.

Instead of relying on keywords or dates, users can search their browsing history using natural language to find things like the smartwatch they were looking at last week. Multi-tab Context Awareness: Users no longer need to click through multiple tabs to compare information. Samsung Browser can summarise and compare content across multiple tabs all at once. This makes it easy to get key insights from different sources in a single view.

At the time of writing, the Samsung Browser is already available for download. Just head on over to the official product page.

(Source: Samsung [1] [2])