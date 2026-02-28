A Redditor by the name of Apprehensive-Dig2898 recently posted their gains from an apparently lucky purchase. They claim to have lucked out with a box filled with no less than 40 sticks of DDR5 RAM, after paying just US$100 (~RM389) for 25kg worth of Amazon return pallets.

As a quick primer, Amazon return pallets are basically boxes and bulk, both sorted and unsorted, that have been overstocked or returned due to damage, and sold to liquidation companies for a song. The contents of these pallets are, as you’ve surmised, random, and in the case of this Redditor, quite lucky.

Specifically, the Redditor claims that one of the boxes contained 40 pieces of single 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM sticks. That’s a total of 640GB, and in Malaysia, a single stick retails for RM1,000, which in turn means that they got RM40,000 worth of memory for less than RM400. A very good haul, in the grand scheme of things.

This isn’t the first time someone in the Northern Hemisphere has scored the RAM lottery. In an earlier post, another Redditor claimed that they received a single 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit, only to receive 10 kits instead. Given that a kit goes for around RM2,000 a pop, that individual now has RM20,000 worth of the stuff in their inventory.

As always, though, we ask that you take these stories with a grain of salt, mainly due to the lack of evidence from the original poster that they actually got lucky. Some Redditors in the PCMasterRace subreddit have been known to make similar posts, only to be called out for faking the scenario, all just to “flex”.

(Source: Reddit)