The government is investigating claims that databases linked to several ministries and agencies, along with alleged data on thousands of army personnel, are being offered for sale on the dark web. The allegations first surfaced yesterday, 26 February 2026, via posts shared by cybersecurity observers on social platform X.

According to accounts such as Fusion Intelligence Center and Dark Web Informer, a threat actor using the alias “Ashborn” claimed to be selling databases tied to multiple Malaysian government entities. These reportedly include the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), and GITN (Government Integrated Telecommunications Network).

🚨 Dark Web Alert | Malaysia Government & Military Data Allegedly for Sale

A threat actor using the alias "Ashborn" has posted listings on a well-known cybercrime forum claiming to sell databases linked to multiple Malaysian government entities, including: • Ministry of Defence… pic.twitter.com/QDaPAJHTPA — Fusion Intelligence Center @ StealthMole (@stealthmole_int) February 26, 2026

The same actor also allegedly listed personal data belonging to Malaysian Army personnel. Based on the claims, the dataset may include full names, email addresses (including military domains), mobile numbers, ranks, units, and internal identifiers. One report further alleged that data from 14,816 personnel could be involved, with additional details such as positions, service branches, and unit assignments, and an asking price of US$2,500 (~RM9,727)

Screenshots were shared online as supposed proof of the listings, which were said to be hosted on a known cybercrime forum and offered in exchange for cryptocurrency. However, these claims remain unverified at the time of writing, and there has been no official confirmation of any breach.

Responding to the matter today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said cybersecurity incidents fall under the purview of the National Cyber Security Agency. He noted that his ministry has not received any official reports regarding the alleged breach, nor has the issue been raised at the Cabinet level so far.

Fahmi added that he will reach out to both the National Security Council and NACSA to further assess the situation. For now, the alleged incident remains under investigation, with authorities yet to verify the authenticity or scope of the claims.

(Source: Fusion Intelligence Center / Dark Web Informer [1] [2] / Fahmi Fadzil)