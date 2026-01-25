Spotify has expanded the availability of what it calls Prompted Playlists. Previously trialled only in New Zealand, the music streaming platform is now expanding the feature to the US and Canada. But as you’d expect, it’s something that’s only for paying users.

Engadget reports that the feature lets subscribers “control the Spotify algorithm”, citing the company. “You’re not just asking for music, you’re shaping how Spotify goes about discovering it for you”. Part of its ability to be able to do this is its ability to tap into your listening history. Another is its ability to use real-time info about pop culture.

With the feature, you can, say, get it to make you a playlist of songs you’ve saved to your library but haven’t listened to yet. Alternatively, you can get it to round up tracks from a TV show or movie. You can also ask Spotify to refresh these playlists over time. You can also edit each playlist’s prompt at any time. Per the report, each chosen track will come with a note explaining why it got chosen.

The report says that this feature will be available in the US and Canada “by the end of the month”. Of course, this says nothing about other markets such as ours. For instance, the company said the same thing about lossless – that it will be rolled out to over 50 countries by October of last month. It’s now a whole new year, with the feature still being a unicorn locally.

