Fender is officially entering Malaysia’s consumer audio market with new portable speakers and headphones that it unveiled earlier at CES 2026. Specifically, the ELIE series and MIX.

Starting with the ELIE, the portable speakers come in two models, the 6 and 12. Both speakers share Fender’s technology, chief among them being access to Waves MaxxAudio suite. Their names are also a reference to their power output: the 6 has a total power output of 60W, while the 12 has 120W.

The Fender ELIE 6, the more compact of the two, features one full-range speaker, one tweeter, and one subwoofer. The ELIE 12 basically has double that. Battery life is rated at 18 hours for the 6, while the 12 has an endurance of 15 hours. Oh, and both speakers have IP54 rating, and are capable of Single, Stereo, and Multi modes.

The Fender ELIE 6 and 12 will retail at an SRP of RM1,399 and RM1,899, respectively. Both speakers are slated to be available from March 2026 onwards.

Moving on, the Fender MIX is the brand’s first pair of headphones, and it’s the brand’s way of making a bold statement on the medium. Modularity is the name of the game, and it comes with a whole lot of detachable parts, literally.

Specs-wise, the Fender MIX plays house to 40mm hyper efficient Graphene drivers, comes with dual ENC microphones, has dual lossless audio modes, and up 100 hours battery when ANC is turned off, and 52 hours when it is on.

The modularity part comes from the housings that are directed within each earcup. Remove the padding on the left earcup, and you’ll find a wireless USB-C dongle that allows you to connect to your phone, laptop, or PC, and stream whatever you’re listening to directly to the headphones. Yes, it does come with Bluetooth connectivity, and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack if you’re feeling old-school.

The battery is also removable and replaceable, although Fender didn’t say if you could easily replace it with something from a hardware store or if you would have to go through the brand itself to get it replaced. A quick glance at it tells us that it could end up being the latter, given the unique shape of the battery.

On that note, both earcups of the Fender MIX are detachable as well; both cups are actually attached to the headband firmly via USB-C ports.

Like the ELIE 6 and 12, the MIX will be available in Malaysia from March 2026 onwards. Price-wise, it will retail at an SRP of RM1,399.