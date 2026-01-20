Today, nubia Malaysia officially introduces its newest smartphone called the nubia V80 Max. Based on the naming convention, it seems to be a spiritual successor to the previously released nubia V80 Design. However, unlike the V80 Design that focuses on appearance, the V80 Max has a lot more emphasis on durability and longevity.

The nubia V80 Max, or just V80 Max, has a 6.9-inch HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 780 nits. This panel features wet-hand touch support for “accurate responsiveness” when it comes into contact with water. On the durability side of things, the phone can resist drops of up to 1.8m, has a “durable glass with 360° all-round protection”, and has an IP64 dust and water resistance. Oh, there’s also a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Under the hood, the V80 Max is carrying an unspecified octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,000mAh cell, which nubia claims to have optimised to provide reliable performance for up to four years. It’s also capable of 10W reverse charging. Other features include a “50-month smooth experience”, precise navigation, nubia Linkfree, 200% volume boost, and weak signal optimisation.

The official press release notes that the cell has some intelligent battery features. It has Bypass Charging, which “directly powers the device during gaming to reduce battery wear”. There is also AI Night Charging, which nubia claims can learn the users’ sleep patterns and complete charging come morning to prevent overcharging. While we’re on the subject of AI, the phone also has One-Swipe AI Memory, which allows users to “save on-screen content” without the cloud; local and private AI storage; auto-categorisation; AI scam alerts; and other AI tools.

For imaging, the V80 Max has a 50MP triple rear camera array. The front, on the other hand, has a 16MP selfie snapper in a punch-hole cutout.

The V80 Max is now available in Malaysia and comes in Stardust Purple, Stellar Silver, Sky Cyan, and Space Black colourways. The 8GB+128GB goes for RM499, while the 8GB+256GB retails for RM599. It’s worth noting that some configurations are colour-specific: Sky Cyan is limited to the 8GB+128GB model, Stardust Purple to the 8GB+256GB model, while Stellar Silver and Space Black are available in both.

That said, the company is offering an early bird promotion from now until 31 January 2026. During this period, customers can purchase the 8GB+128GB configuration of the device for RM469, and the 8GB+256GB for RM569. Moreover, those who purchase the device will receive an exclusive gift box made in collaboration with SEGi students. The box includes a tote bag and bookmark made by the students, nubia wired earphones, and nubia Care+ (which is one year of screen damage protection). This gift box will be available while stocks last.

Those interested can purchase the device from the brand’s official Shopee page. The smartphone is also available in physical stores at select retailers.

(source: nubia press release)