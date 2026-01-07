Audeze, the headphone brand known for producing one of the best gaming headphones on the market, has released a sequel to it: the Maxwell 2.

Announced at CES 2026, the Maxwell 2 is an upgrade of the original Maxwell that launched in 2023. And what’s different with the new headset? Apparently, magnetically attached earcups, plus a wider headband strap with bigger holes in it for better ventilation.

Aesthetically, the Maxwell 2 looks more or less the same as its predecessor. Internally, it’s also similar; the official product page promises up to 80 hours of battery life, the same 90mm planar magnetic drivers, with a frequency between 10Hz and 50kHz. The headphones also now support Audeze’s SLAM technology, which should provide better, punchier sounding bass.

It also comes with a detachable boom microphone that, as is the trend, uses AI-powered noise cancellation technology to isolate your voice and filter out background noise. The Maxwell 2 are wireless and come with their own dedicated USB-C dongle, but they are Bluetooth 5.3 ready, and Audeze is also providing both 3.5mm and USB-C cables, the latter for charging the headphones.

The Audeze Maxwell is already available for purchase. It retails for US$329 (~RM1,334). The headphones is supported across Windows, macOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and mobile. If you’re using it on your phone, there’s a dedicated Audeze app that is downloadable on both Android and iOS.

(Source: Audeze)