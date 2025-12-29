Flash Express, a logistics and courier company from Thailand, looks to be winding down its operations in Malaysia. The company has not made an official statement itself, at least not on its cessation. All that’s posted on its home page was the notice of the halting of Cash On Delivery orders starting 24 December, as well as progressive reduction in service area coverage.

Instead, a statement was provided to delivery service booking platform EasyParcel. According to a post on the EasyParcel Facebook page, the company says that it has received “an official notice” on Flash Express Malaysia’s market operations adjustment. Per the post, the notice reads “after careful evaluation of market conditions, Flash Express has made the decision to cease its market operations in Malaysia”.

This means three things for the logistics company. One is that it has already stopped doing Cash On Delivery orders. It will also no longer take shipment orders from 15 January onwards. But “all shipment orders created on or before 15 January will continue to be fully handled and delivered by Flash Express as committed”, contradiction notwithstanding.

To be fair, we aren’t exactly short on courier and logistics providers in Malaysia. But those who have had good experiences with this Thailand-based one, it may come as a bit of bad news. Probably more notably is that e-commerce platforms such as Shopee – which signed an MoU with the company last year – will be down one option.

