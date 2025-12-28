Lexus has expanded its battery electric vehicle (BEV) RZ lineup with the introduction of a special edition model known as the RZ 600e F SPORT Performance. Based on the RZ 550e F SPORT, the new variant is set to go on sale in Japan from March 2, 2026, further strengthening the brand’s performance-oriented electric offerings.

In terms of design, the RZ 600e F SPORT Performance closely mirrors the standard 550e, but gains a number of distinctive elements that set it apart. Externally, it rides on exclusive 21-inch ENKEI matte black aluminum wheels, paired with front opposed six-piston aluminum monoblock brake calipers finished in blue and bearing the Lexus logo.

Its more aggressive stance is accentuated by large arch moldings and an extensive use of carbon-fibre components, including a carbon hood bulge, front lower, front side and rear lower spoilers, headlamp bezels, a carbon roof, roof and rear wings, as well as front and rear turning vanes, complemented by special lower door moldings. Two dedicated exterior color combinations are offered: Black with HAKUGIN II, and Black with optional Neutrino Gray.

Inside the cabin, the performance theme continues with F SPORT Performance Ultrasuede sport seats finished in special black with blue stitching, complete with driver seat memory and front seat ventilation. Additional bespoke touches include a dial-type shift selector in black with blue accents, a blue-accented instrument panel, special black hazel front cup holders, and Ultrasuede door trims, resulting in an interior that blends sporty character with Lexus’ signature premium refinement.

In terms of performance, the RZ 600e F SPORT Performance adopts a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, with each electric motor delivering 167 kW and 268 Nm of torque, resulting in a combined system output of 313 kW. This allows the electric SUV to complete the 0–100 km/h sprint in a claimed 4.4 seconds. Power is supplied by the same 76.96 kWh battery pack used in the RZ 550e, offering a stated driving range of up to 525 km.

Pricing in Japan starts at JPY12.165 million (approximately RM314,566) for the Black with Neutrino Gray exterior, while the Special Edition Black with HAKUGIN II commands a higher price of JPY12.440 million (around RM321,667). For now, the Lexus RZ 600e F SPORT Performance is exclusive to the Japanese market, with no confirmation yet on whether the special edition will be offered in other regions globally.

(Source: Lexus Press Release)