Setel has introduced a new feature for customers who prefer cash payments. Dubbed Cash Top-Up, it lets the user add funds to their Setel Wallet with cash at Petronas stations across the country. Essentially, this feature allows access to the payment and mobility app without online banking or cards.

As outlined on the platform’s official website, the user must first acquire a top-up voucher. These can be purchased from more than 1,000 Petronas stations across Malaysia. The voucher is available in four amounts, namely RM10, RM20, RM50, and RM100.

Then, the user must launch the app and head over to the “Payment methods” section, which is situated under the “More” tab. After picking the “Voucher top-up” option, the user can then key in the voucher code to add the funds to the wallet. For those new to digital payments, assistance will be available at the stations.

After topping up, customers will have access to all of the platform’s features, including fuel purchases, parking, shopping, and Mesra Rewards. Naturally, the Budi95 subsidy also applies when paying for fuel via the platform.

To further incentivise the adoption of digital payments, the ongoing “Setel je! Senangnya” campaign offers perks for first-time users. Those signing up on the platform can use the code “C-SENANG” to receive RM10 upfront for fuelling with the app. The campaign will run until 31 January 2026, during which users can use the app’s features for a chance to win prizes.

(Source: Setel press release)