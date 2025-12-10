Here’s some nostalgia bait for you fellow 80s and 90s kids out there. There’s an upcoming indie video game called ReStory, that has you play the role of an electronics repairman. But your shop is in Tokyo, and the time period is the 2000s. With that in mind, you’ll be tasked with repairing things that were trendy at the time.

This can range from Tamagotchis to the PlayStation Portable, named something else for legal reasons. Likewise, there’s a legally distinct Nokia 3310, as well as actual Atari consoles, as those were licensed for the game. Beyond just repairing these electronic devices, part of the challenge is also navigating the internet of the era to source for parts. Just in case you need a reminder of the progress web browsing has made in the time since.

1 of 6 - +

Beyond nostalgia, ReStory also features a storyline of sorts, based on its Steam page. Your choices when interacting with customers can also impact the ending, so there’s some replayability here. But beyond that, the cutesy art on its own would probably be enough to tug at your heartstrings.

ReStory will only be released sometime in 2026. That being said, you can request for access to the playtest, so think of it as a closed beta for now. You can do so by heading over to said Steam page, linked below.

(Source: Steam)