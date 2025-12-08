Dongfeng has recently previewed two upcoming models for the Malaysian market: the 007 liftback and the Vigo SUV. Both vehicles are brought in by Central Auto Distributors Berhad (CADB), expanding the automaker’s local line-up.

The Dongfeng 007 is expected to be offered in three variants: Prestige and Premium, which will be rear-wheel drive (RWD), while the Performance variant will feature all-wheel drive (AWD). Design-wise, the liftback comes with a long bonnet and short rear, showcasing its fastback silhouette. It features angular, sharp daytime running lights, with the headlights positioned just below them.

Inside the cabin, the 007 offers vegan leather upholstery and powered driver and passenger seats. It also houses a 15.6-inch infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a panoramic roof, 1,026 litres of cargo space, and on the higher trim, a 19-speaker WANOS audio system.

The Vigo SUV, on the other hand, comes with T-shaped headlights connected by an LED light strip, while the front bumper houses a compact air intake with horizontally aligned bars. At the rear, it features vertical taillight units linked by another LED strip. Other design highlights include wide wheel arches and flush door handles.

Inside, the Vigo’s cabin is equipped with a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a slim 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The gear selector is positioned behind a two-spoke, oval-shaped steering wheel. The central tunnel includes a hidden storage compartment and a wireless charging pad. The vehicle comes standard with six speakers and heated, ventilated, and massaging seats.

Little information has been provided by the automaker regarding performance for both models. However, as previously reported, the 007 RWD features a single motor producing either 218 PS with 310 Nm or 272 PS with 320 Nm, while the dual-motor version delivers a powerful 544 PS and 640 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Battery options include 56.83 kWh and 70.26 kWh packs, providing CLTC ranges of up to 620 km. Meanwhile, the Vigo will feature a 184 PS front electric motor, powered by either a 44.94 kWh battery for a 401 km CLTC range or a 51.87 kWh battery for a 471 km CLTC range.

The Dongfeng 007 is expected to start at RM100,000, while the Vigo SUV is likely to begin at RM130,000. Both models are set for an official launch in Q1 2026.

(Source: Dongfeng Press Release)