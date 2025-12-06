The Lexus LFA is making a comeback while undergoing a transformation into a fully electric (EV) sports car. The concept of this model was unveiled alongside Toyota’s new GR GT and GR GT3. Centred on three key element; a low centre of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance, it shares the techniques and skills used in developing the GR GT and GR GT3 while exploring the potential that is unique to EVs.

According to the automaker, the car possesses a light, high-rigidity all-aluminium body frame with a wheelbase of 2,725 mm. Other measurements include 4,690 mm in length, 2,040 mm in width and 1,195 mm in height. Looking at these measurements, it seems that the LFA EV is wider in width but shorter in length compared with its predecessor.

Design-wise, it comes with sharp sculpted lines and an aggressive, low-slung stance. Its front end features dramatic arrow-shaped LED headlights, large aerodynamic intakes and a sleek bonnet with precise creases. The rear design features a bold full-width LED light bar with the LEXUS script at its centre, framed by sharply angled, futuristic taillight elements that echo the car’s aggressive front styling. A large diffuser and a distinctive hexagonal central light give the back end a high-performance, concept-car presence.

The cabin of the LFA EV Concept comes with the same ideal driving position as the GR GT and GR GT3. From the images, it can be seen that it has a futuristic design with the digital instruments split into three monitors and a sculpted, yoke-style steering wheel. Overall, a minimalist worldview that weaves together the appeal of mechanical design and a simple interior space creates a uniquely immersive environment.

As of now, these are the only details available on the Lexus LFA EV Concept. Since it is still a concept model, further information, especially regarding the powertrain, is expected to be revealed later. Nevertheless, it is exciting to imagine how the LFA nameplate could make its mark in the EV world.

(Source: Toyota Press Release)