Lexus Malaysia recently released a teaser on its social media channels, hinting at the impending arrival of the 2024 GX on our shores. First unveiled globally in June 2023, the third-generation GX sits between the LX and RX in the brand’s SUV hierarchy and is built on the GA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the larger LX.

In terms of styling, the SUV adopts a deliberately rugged appearance. The front end features a large, squared-off grille paired with sharp LED headlamps, while vertical side intakes and prominent wheel-arch bulges further emphasise its muscular stance. Its boxy profile contributes to a traditional off-road aesthetic, and at the rear, the GX is finished with a full-width LED light bar, a pronounced diffuser, a roof spoiler and a sizeable rear window. The interior comes with a 2+2+2 layout, plus a large infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

The model was introduced with two powertrain choices: a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and a 2.4L turbocharged inline-four hybrid unit. The hybrid powertrain comes with the 2.4L i-Force Max Hybrid system that packs a combined 326HP and 630 Nm of torque, assisted by a 48HP electric motor that draws power from a 1.87kWh NiMH battery pack.

A notable addition to the GX range is the Overtrail variant, designed specifically for enhanced off-road performance. This trim includes the Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS), which can independently lock or disengage the front and rear anti-roll bars, allowing increased wheel articulation and more adaptable movement over challenging terrain. The GX’s off-road metrics include approach, breakover and departure angles of 26° and 23°, respectively.

And that’s about all the details that are available about the Lexus GX.

(Source: Lexus Malaysia via Instagram, Paultan.org)