JBL is officially bringing its BandBox Solo and Trio speakers to Malaysia. The AI-powered speakers are designed specifically for musicians and their instruments.

“JBL BandBox Solo is engineered for individual players who want to both simplify and level-up their practice setup without sacrificing sound quality or creative control. Despite its compact size, Solo is a fully featured musical tool that lets you plug in, play, and create with ease. Solo includes one guitar/microphone input, making it ideal for guitarists, singer-songwriters, home players, or anyone looking to practice with minimal gear. Stream your favourite songs and instantly engage Stem AI to remove or reduce specific elements from the track. Remove the guitar part and take it on yourself with the backing of the original song.”

The BandBox Solo will be available from mid-December onwards and will retail for RM1,499.

For budding musicians looking to jam together or start a band, there’s the BandBox Trio. “JBL BandBox Trio builds on the same foundation with features designed for group setups. JBL BandBox Trio includes four instrument inputs, making it ideal for small bands, jam sessions, or duos who want to perform together without the need for a full setup. You can balance levels, shape tone, and apply effects directly from the speaker thanks to the built-in four-channel mixer, providing flexibility and immediacy. Extend your sessions by simply swapping power packs, as JBL BandBox Trio also includes a replaceable battery, perfect for long jamming sessions or rehearsals. It also features enhanced physical controls on the unit itself, giving users more tactile command over their sound without relying solely on the app.”

Like the Solo, the BandBox Trio will be available from mid-December onwards and will retail for RM3,299. Both speakers will be available for purchase via JBL’s official site, as well as its Lazada and Shopee store fronts.