Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation (PERKESO, also known as SOCSO) is evaluating possible incentives for contributors who have consistently paid into the scheme for years without filing any claims. Human Resources (HR) Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong confirmed this when he wrapped up debates on the Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“PERKESO is currently reviewing the matter and is in the planning stage, including conducting the mandatory actuarial calculations,” he said. “The report will be presented to the PERKESO board of directors, which includes representatives from labour unions.”

Sim said the proposed incentives aim to recognise workers who stay safe at the workplace, prioritise their health, and ultimately make no claim submissions despite long-term contributions. He added that PERKESO will announce the incentives once it completes the evaluation.

He also noted that contributors have asked whether they can reclaim the money they have paid into the scheme. Sim clarified that PERKESO operates on a takaful-based model, not a pension-style system like the Employees Provident Fund.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed the amendment Bill by a majority voice vote after lawmakers from both sides expressed support. The Bill introduces the Non-Employment Accident Injury Scheme, which provides round-the-clock protection for accidents that occur outside working hours and are not related to employment.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia / The Star)