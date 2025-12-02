Sony has sneakily updated the cooling solution for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim. The later batches of the PS5 Slim reportedly feature a beefier heatsink, similar to the one use in the PS5 Pro.

X user Modyfikator89 confirmed the upgrade, posting a picture of the updated heatsink. Compared to the previous iteration, the new heatsink is designed to better deal with the issue of damage from liquid metal dripping out from the processor.

For context, the PS5 Slim and all variations of the console, use liquid metal to better keep its custom APU cooling, allowing for better thermal conductivity between it and the heatsinks. Since the launch of the console generation, though, the use of the compound has proven to be quite finnicky; due to the “upstanding” nature of the console and the viscous nature of liquid metal, many a PS5 console has suffered damage, mainly due to liquid metal that has leaked onto the rest of the PCB and come into contact with other metal components.

The small price of progress for Sony, we suppose, especially when your gaming machine is the only one on the market to use the compound.

On another note, the same leakster also noticed that PS5 Slim with a disk drive, model number CFI-2116, doesn’t require an internet connection for Blu-Ray pairing, unlike the currently existing generation of PS5 Slims. It’s a small mercy to future console owners but at the time of writing, it appears that the console may only be available to a small batch of retail stores in Europe. There is still no word on when the updated consoles will be coming to our shores.

(Source: Modyfikatorcasper via X)