With the veil off of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, the rumour mill moves on to what’s coming next. And next on the docket for foldables by the South Korean tech giant is what looks like a variant of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold8. And it’s specifically a variant because of the code name attached to the device.

As Smartprix reports, the model number and codename of what is believed to be a variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 was found in the GSMA database. These are SM-F971U and H8 specifically. For context, the Fold6 and Fold7 have the model numbers of SM-F956 and SM-F966 respectively. In the same vein, the base model Fold8 will likely be designated SM-F976. The letter at the end would vary depending on market, but the U indicates an unsurprising US availability.

Beyond that though, the report notes that these phones also come with codenames Q6 and Q7 respectively. The base model Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 will instead be codenamed Q8. This leaves the H8, as seen in the GSMA listing, as a distinct model, potentially also releasing in 2026.

The report also cites an earlier one from South Korean news site ETNews which claims that this variant of the foldable is shorter and wider. Each half of the foldable will also sport a 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio screen panel. making the final device a square when unfolded.

Ultimately, it’s best to take all of this with a pinch of salt for now. On one hand, these guesses are based on observable patterns. But on the other, not everything is lining up perfectly. And even then, there’s plenty of time between now and whenever these are slated for launch for things to change.

(Source: Smartprix, ETNews)