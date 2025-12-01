Analysts warn that the rising number of realistic AI-generated videos circulating on social media during the Northeast Monsoon confuses the public and adds new risks during disasters. They say people remain vulnerable to fabricated visuals of floods, storms and other emergencies, many of which look convincingly real.

According to Bernama, AI-generated content following recent floods have surged on TikTok and Instagram, featuring fabricated visuals of crocodiles, tigers and dramatic flood scenes portrayed as real events. Many users, especially those unfamiliar with signs of manipulated media, struggle to distinguish these videos from authentic footage.

UiTM Warfare and Security Analyst Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin said generative technology now allows anyone to produce lifelike disaster footage in minutes, raising the threat of “information chaos” if such content spreads unchecked. While AI can support educational efforts, he urged the public to self-regulate and verify information before sharing it. He encouraged the use of fact-checking platforms such as sebenarnya.my, MyCheck and CheckFacts.

Dr Noor Nirwandy warned that misleading content can shape public sentiment, fuel panic and disrupt rescue coordination. He suggested establishing a national disaster information centre and a dedicated fact-checking channel to ensure accurate, fast and organised communication during emergencies. He said Malaysians must act as a “bastion of information defence” to avoid manipulation by extreme or fabricated content.

Meanwhile, crime analyst Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim described the rise of AI flood videos as an emerging threat to emergency management. Low media literacy, he added, allows fake visuals to spread quickly, especially as AI visuals increasingly mimic real-life water flow, weather effects and sound.

Shahul warned that such content can mislead rescue teams, divert resources to unaffected locations and overwhelm emergency hotlines with verification calls. He said conflicting unofficial content can also erode trust in authorities and volunteer responders. He added that scammers already use fake AI flood videos for fraud and donation scams.

(Source: Bernama)