Black Shark as a brand has stepped away from the gaming phone space for over three years now. Instead, the company has pushed out a handful of smartwatches for the past three years. But over the weekend, the brand has put up a teaser on its Malaysian Facebook page, which may suggest a return to its original niche.

The post in question mentions a collaboration with chipmaker Qualcomm, narrowing it down to “a POWERFUL 8th Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon chip”. Though which one exactly was not specified, the company floated options like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as an “ultra-smooth” 8 Plus Gen 2, which didn’t actually exist. The post ends by asking visitors to the page to guess which chip of the 8th Gen lineup the undefined product will actually use.

On one hand, Black Shark doesn’t explicitly mention it will be releasing a gaming phone as a result of this Qualcomm collab. But on the other it seems the most likely product category considering where the mentioned chip is used. Then there’s the specific mention of a chip that’s two years out of date, depending on perspective.

At any rate, it’s still unclear at the moment as to what Black Shark has planned at the time of writing. For all we know, it could end up being a gaming tablet instead.

(Source: Black Shark Malaysia / Facebook)