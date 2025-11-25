The SAIC-Audi joint venture brand, AUDI, recently unveiled its E SUV Concept at the Guangzhou Auto Show. According to the automaker, the concept is a preview of the brand’s second model, the AUDI E8 SUV.

AUDI, styled in capital letters and without the iconic four-ring logo, is currently a China-only brand and launched in November 2024. Its first car, the AUDI E5 Sportback, is a shooting brake-style sedan introduced in September. The new high-end EV brand is part of Volkswagen’s “In China for China” strategy, which aims to localise products for domestic users and address software and connectivity issues by developing products together with Chinese partners.

Design-wise, the SUV concept shares the same design aspects as the E5 Sportback. It features a closed-off grille complemented by full-width LED lighting. It also comes with slim headlights and a lower intake with geometric patterns. Other exterior features include muscular wheel arches, large road wheels and flush door handles. At the rear, the model features an illuminated logo positioned centrally, full-width taillights, a large diffuser, and a roof spoiler.

As for the interior, no information has yet been revealed by the automaker. However, with dimensions of 505.7 cm in length, 204.2cm in width, 178.6 cm in height, and a wheelbase of 306.0cm, the vehicle is expected to offer a spacious cabin.

The AUDI E8 SUV is expected to feature an 800V architecture that enables fast charging. The model will be powered by a 109 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup that generates 500 kW of power. According to the automaker, the EV can complete the century sprint in five seconds and deliver a CLTC range of 700 km.

Production of the E8 is expected to begin in early 2026, and may retail at around CNY260,000 (~RM151,560). AUDI will also offer more accessible versions, including RWD models and even an EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) variant for drivers who prefer an onboard petrol generator for backup.

(Source: ArenaEV, CNC)