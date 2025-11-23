X, formerly known as Twitter, has started rolling out a new “About this account” transparency feature that adds extra account information to user profiles. The update shows where an account is based, how many times its username has changed, when it originally joined the platform, and even how the user downloaded the app. According to the company, the goal is to reduce inauthentic engagement by making it easier for people to tell whether they’re dealing with a real user or a bot.

The feature was first hinted at back in October, when X’s head of product Nikita Bier revealed that the company would test displaying this information on profiles belonging to him and other employees. The idea is simple: by surfacing more account history, users can better gauge whether an interaction feels legitimate or if it might be coming from someone attempting to spread misinformation or stir up trouble.

When you read content on X, you should be able to verify its authenticity. This is critical to getting a pulse on important issues happening in the world. As part of that, we're experimenting with displaying new information on profiles, including which country an account is… pic.twitter.com/OYgT1OiJdA — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 14, 2025

To view your own details, just tap or click the “Joined” date on your profile in the X app or on the web. This will bring up a new “About Your Account” page showing your join date, account location, username change history (including the date of the last change), and how you originally downloaded X (for example, through the U.S. App Store or Google Play).

Users can also choose how much location information they want displayed. You can choose to show either your specific country or a broader region, and you can adjust this setting under Privacy and Safety by selecting About Your Account in the app.

Meanwhile, app researchers poking through X’s code have discovered signs of another potential feature: a VPN warning. If implemented, it would alert others that a user’s listed location may not be accurate if a VPN is detected. There’s no timeline for when or if this will roll out, but it suggests that X is continuing to push for more profile-level transparency.

(Source: X, via Nikita Bier)