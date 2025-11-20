If you’ve ever looked at a controller and thought that what it really needs is a full set of flight controls, then Honeycomb Aeronautical has got you covered. The company specialises in accessories like flight sticks and pedals, so clearly the next logical step is to pack those controls into a compact gamepad. Enter the Echo Aviation Controller.

Of course, it still packs the usual fare of controls, including four action buttons, a joystick, and a thumbstick. But these are all located on the left side of the controller, leaving room for the real stars of the show: the flight-specific controls.

The right side of the device is occupied by four sliders for controlling throttle, flaps, and speed brake. These are accompanied by a dedicated trim wheel for handling pitch. In addition to this, the controller sports levers for flaps, parking brake, and gear. Meanwhile, the back of the device houses rudder pedals. For immersion, of course.

Other features include shoulder buttons on the top edge, as well as integrated buttons for camera, checklist, and toolbar functions. It can connect to a PC using a USB-C cable or a dongle. According to Honeycomb Aeronautical, the accessory promises up to 15 hours of “long-haul flights”. Naturally, the device is specifically tailored for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The Echo Aviation Controller will be available for purchase on the company’s online store, with an expected US$149.99 (~RM624) price tag. That said, the brand only ships to some regions. Malaysia does not make the list, which happens to include Vatican City.

(Source: Honeycomb Aeronautical via The Verge)