ASUS has officially brought the new ProArt P14 (H7407) and ProArt P16 (H7607) laptops to the Malaysian market. Both laptops are available for pre-order from 8 to 31 October exclusively via the ASUS e-Store.

By their names alone, it’s clear that these two laptops are nearly identical, with only a few key differences—most notably, their size. The ProArt P16 features a 16-inch display, measures 12.9mm thick, and weighs 1.77kg, while the smaller ProArt P14 comes with a 14-inch display, measures 13.9mm thick, and weighs 1.48kg. The laptop is available in Nano Black and Nano White colourways.

Specs And Features

Regardless of the size, both models use an ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screens have a 0.2ms response time, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR, True Black 1000, and are touchscreens.

The ProArt P16’s screen has a 4K (3,840 x 2,400) screen resolution and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. On the other hand, the ProArt P14 has a 3K (2,880 x 1,800) screen resolution with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

As previously reported, these professional art-focused machines feature the new RTX Spark SoC that can allegedly output up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and has 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. This is paired with a Blackwell-generation RTX GPU, an NVIDIA Grace CPU, fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 support and NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology.

In terms of storage, both models feature a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0. ProArt P16 has two M.2 2289 PCIe 5.0×4 SSD slots, though one is already occupied. The ProArt P14 only has one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×5 SSD slot, which is already occupied, says the spec sheet.

For connectivity, the laptops support WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Meanwhile, for wired connectivity, the ASUS laptops have three USB4 that can support data, display, and power delivery; a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; an HDMI® 2.1 FRL; and a 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack. The P16 has an SD Express 7.0 card reader, while the P14 only has a 4.0 card reader.

ASUS is also bringing Hermes Agent into its creative ecosystem. Developed by Nous Research, the open-source autonomous AI assistant can handle more complex tasks across desktop apps, terminals and local files. It comes with a wide range of features like persistent memory, isolated sandboxes and self-improving skills. Through a dedicated Hermes Skill, the agent can connect to ASUS’ MuseTree app, allowing users to generate images and videos locally using AI models such as FLUX and Wan.

Pricing And Availability

As mentioned earlier, the ProArt P14 (H7407) and ProArt P16 (H7607) are available for pre-order in the country via ASUS’ Malaysia e-Store. Both laptops are priced at an eye-watering RM29,999. That said, the official press release notes that the pre-order is bundled with a ProArt Display OLED PA279CDV monitor that is worth RM4,250, though only while stocks last.

The official documentation further notes that both laptops are covered with a two-year international warranty and a two-year Perfect Warranty. In addition to the aforementioned monitor, the customers will be entitled to receive a ProArt Mouse MD301, Microsoft Home & Student 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic (one-year subscription) with 100GB secure cloud storage, a three-month Google AI Pro Subscription, a six-month Dropbox 500GB subscription, a one-year ASUS Secure Auto-Backup 200GB subscription and a three-month Membership of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps, Individual. Those interested can pre-order the laptop here.

(Source: ASUS Malaysia press release)