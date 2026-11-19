vivo Malaysia has officially launched the vivo V80 in the local market, bringing its latest mid-range smartphone with ZEISS-powered imaging capabilities, a distinctive glass design and a large battery. The device also introduces OriginOS 7, which comes with several AI-powered features and cross-device connectivity improvements.

Design-wise, the V80 comes with a “Flagship One-Piece Cold-Carved Glass” construction, which extends from the rear panel to the camera area. Its hero colour option is Starwish Purple, featuring what vivo calls a “True 3D Stellar Design”. Created using laser holographic lithography, the finish incorporates 3,600 4K images to produce a shimmering effect that changes depending on how light hits the back of the phone.

The device is also available in Wander Green and Vast Gray. Other design elements include an aerospace-grade metal frame and a reinforced back cover, while its durability credentials include SGS Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.

The vivo V80 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2750 x 1260 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera featuring Sony’s LYTIA 700V sensor, alongside a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor. The latter supports 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, while an additional ultra-wide camera rounds out the rear setup. On the front, there is also a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera.

Among its camera features is ZEISS Center-Stage Portrait, which comes in 100mm and 85mm focal lengths. The former uses ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh to produce tighter portraits with a softer background, while the latter offers a wider composition with ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh. Other photography features include AI Best Face, AI Creative Camera, AI Retouch and Creative Sticker Collage. Both the front and rear cameras also support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Powering the vivo V80 is a 7,200mAh BlueVolt Battery, which supports 90W FlashCharge. The company claims that the charging technology can replenish up to 50% of the battery in approximately 30 minutes. Other notable hardware features include an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

On the software front, the vivo V80 runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. Its features include Snap Note, which converts photos of handwritten notes and whiteboards into editable documents, as well as AI Recorder for transcribing and summarising conversations. It also comes with Pet Pals, StickIt and the Wiggle Theme for additional personalisation options.

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The operating system also supports cross-device features through vivo Office Kit, including phone-to-iPad screen mirroring and note synchronisation. Other additions include Apple Watch health and notification synchronisation, AirPods Spatial Audio support and Shake & Share for transferring photos between compatible devices. vivo also promises a 72-Month Smooth Experience, alongside six years of security updates.

The vivo V80 is now available for pre-order in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM2,399. Interested buyers can place their orders through the official vivo website, as well as the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.