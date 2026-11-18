In conjunction with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max, the brand also launched three accessories alongside the phones: the Clip, Watch S5 41mm, and Smart Band 11. The Clip are…well, wireless earclips, while the other two are smartwatches.

Starting with the Xiaomi Clip, the wireless earbuds are lightweight, weighing at 5.5g per clip, and staying attached to your ears without adding too much of a strain on them. They’re also form-fitting, thanks to the Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory alloy that makes up the build, plus the 3.4mm clamping gap that the brand says is the optimal level for it.

Internally, the Clip houses an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud, and provides up to 38 hours of listening time with its charging case. Additionally, they each have four directional microphones, are IP57 rated, and support both LHDC and Hi-Res Wireless Audio

The Xiaomi Clip retails for RM599.

Then there are the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm and Smart Band 11. As the name implies, the new Watch S5 has just one size, 41mm, and weighs 36g and is 9.9mm thick. It even features a new “stylish” lug design between the watch and strap, which gives it a nice, elegant look, while also staying clean-looking.

The new Watch S5 41mm also features an interactive watch face that tracks your activities from dawn till dusk, real-time environmental tracking that syncs itself based on the weather in your location, and an advanced sensor that tracks your stress levels and, as Xiaomi’s rep here puts it, would want to give you a hug if it senses you need one.

The Xiaomi S5 41mm retails from RM799.

Last but not least is the Smart Band 11. It’s a generational upgrade from the previous generation Smart Band, and with this generation, Xiaomi is introducing a Unibody Edition that uses a single piece of aluminium to form a thin braided wrist strap that seamlessly wraps around the wrist. Beyond that, it retains the same 1.72-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, a 9.9mm thickness, and 15.58g in weight. It also maintains the same fitness functions and features, including heart rate monitoring, oxygen level monitoring, and stress level monitoring, among other functions.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will retail from RM199.