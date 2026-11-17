Malaysia’s plans to strengthen its semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industries remain unchanged despite the ongoing NVIDIA scandal, according to Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. He said the developments have not significantly affected the country’s economic planning or its efforts to attract investments into these high-growth sectors.

Speaking to the media after the Ministry of Economy’s monthly gathering in Putrajaya earlier today, Akmal said the matter is currently being handled by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). From the government’s economic planning perspective, he stressed that semiconductors and AI remain key areas of focus.

He added that Malaysia’s manufacturing growth and semiconductor exports are not directly related to the issue involving NVIDIA. The country will therefore continue pursuing investments in high-growth and high-value industries to generate greater economic returns.

The minister’s remarks come amid scrutiny surrounding NVIDIA-related AI chips linked to Singapore-based Megaspeed International Pte Ltd and its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously said there was no indication that AI chips connected to the issue had been exported from Malaysia.

MITI had also previously clarified that it never granted approval to either Megaspeed International or Speedmatrix. According to the ministry, Speedmatrix is a data centre tenant in Malaysia that brought its own servers and AI chips into the country for its operations.

Additionally, MITI says it is working with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to determine whether any of these chips were subsequently re-exported to other countries. The investigation will also establish whether such movements complied with Malaysian laws.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)