Public Bank has joined the list of local financial institutions that have introduced Apple Pay support. This means that both Public Bank (PB) and Public Islamic Bank (PIB) customers can now make purchases with credit and debit cards using their Apple devices.

As detailed on an FAQ page on the bank’s website, the feature applies to pretty much its entire range of Visa and Mastercard cards. This includes both PB and PIB debit and credit cards, although there are a few exceptions. Notably, the PB-AIA Visa Gold Credit Card, PB Visa Commercial Card, PB Visa Business Card, and PB UnionPay Lifestyle Debit Card are not supported.

For those with an eligible card, they must first add their card to Apple Wallet. This can be done through a couple of different ways. The first is via the MyPB app. To get started, the user can tap the “Apple Pay” icon on the home page. From there, they must follow the instructions to add the card. Naturally, the user will be required to accept the terms and conditions.

The other option is to add the card through the Apple Wallet app directly. To do this, the user can open the app and tap the “+” button, then choose the type of card. Once selected, they may either scan the card with their iPhone or enter the details manually. Regardless, the user will then be prompted to accept the terms and complete the verification process.

Once the card has been added, the customer can use their iPhone or Apple Watch to make payments. As with any other Apple Pay transaction, they must either use Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode to authenticate purchases.

Related Article CIMB Adds Apple Pay Support For Credit Cards

In conjunction with the rollout, the bank is offering cashback rewards to customers using Apple Pay. For every three transactions with a minimum spend of RM50 via a newly added PB card, the user will be awarded a RM10 cashback. Each customer can get a maximum of RM30. This campaign will run until 16 December 2026.

(Source: Public Bank [1], [2])