Razer is expanding its collection of gaming chairs with two new models: the Soma Pro and the Soma Sensa HD Haptics. As the name suggests, the Pro variant serves as the flagship offering, promising a full immersive gaming experience combining sight, sound, and touch. On the other hand, its sibling serves as the more modest, stripped down variant. Regardless, both models deliver multi-zone haptic feedback, which basically means they can vibrate in sync with gameplay.

This is achieved through the brand’s Sensa HD Haptics, which incorporates six haptic motor actuators. These are programmed with advanced algorithms to match the intensity, direction, and distance of in-game action, promising dynamic and lifelike sensations. The system pairs with the Synapse software, enabling haptic feedback not just for compatible games, but also other media without native support, including movies and music.

A built-in control panel lets users adjust settings as well as switch between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections. Meanwhile, a USB Type-C connection lets the chairs draw power from either a wall outlet or a compatible power bank.

If the idea sounds a touch familiar, that’s because this isn’t Razer’s first foray into the feature. The company previously launched the Freyja haptic gaming cushion, which could be attached to the Iskur V2 or other gaming chairs. The multi-pad cushion also used Sensa HD Haptics to deliver vibrations. The new chairs essentially represent an evolution of the concept by integrating the tech directly.

Looking beyond haptics, the duo was also created with comfort in mind. Both models get a built-in lumbar arch for lower back support, plus a dual-density cold-cured foam seat cushion that features a plush upper layer that relieves pressure. Other than that, the backrest can recline up to 132°.

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As the premium model, the Soma Pro gets some extra bells and whistles, which come in the form of 4D armrests, a magnetic head cushion, a frog tilt mechanism, and a 5-star powder-coated aluminum alloy wheelbase. Immersion is also taken to up to eleven with THX Spatial Audio and Razer Chroma RGB. The chair’s built-in speakers can be used on their own or paired with front speakers for a wider soundstage.

Those interested in the Razer Soma Pro can purchase it for RM4,499. At the time of writing, the brand has not disclosed local availability details on the Razer Soma Sensa HD Haptics.

(Source: Razer press release)