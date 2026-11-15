Facebook has announced that it will permanently delete users’ additional profiles starting 14 December 2026. The upcoming change does not affect their main profiles, which are the first profiles created when signing up for the platform.

For those unfamiliar, Facebook introduced its Additional Profiles feature on 21 September 2023. It allowed eligible users to create up to four additional profiles under a single account, each with its own name, feed, friends, and interests.

According to Facebook’s Help Centre notice, users can still export information from their additional profiles before the deadline. However, once the date passes, both the profiles and their associated information will be permanently deleted.

Export Your Additional Profile Data

Users who want to retain their additional profile information can request an export through Facebook’s settings. To do so, they will need to switch to the additional profile they want to back up, navigate to Settings & Privacy, then Settings, and select Export your information under Your Information and Permissions.

From there, they can select Create export, choose the relevant additional profile, and decide whether to save the data to their device or an external service. Users can also specify which information they want to include before confirming the export.

Facebook advises users to make their requests before 14 December, as preparing an export may take some time. Those with multiple additional profiles will also need to submit separate export requests for each one. It is worth noting that some information collected through additional profiles, including advertising-related data, can only be accessed by exporting information from the main profile.

Transfer Group Administration

Those who use an additional profile to administer a Facebook group should also take note of the upcoming deletion. Facebook recommends assigning their main profile as the group’s administrator before 14 December, or the group will be paused until a new admin is appointed.

Users can also move some of their additional profile’s connections over to their main profile. This can be done through the Review connections option, which allows them to select friends, groups, and Pages to add, join, or follow using their main profile. If the option is unavailable, users can manually reconnect with those accounts and communities through their main profile instead.

(Source: Facebook [Help Centre])