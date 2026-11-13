Melaka is being positioned as a potential host for a world-level esports championship in 2028, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressing his preference for the state to take centre stage. The proposal follows discussions with the president of the World Esports organisation, who reportedly expressed interest in bringing the international competition to Malaysia.

Zahid said he did not want the championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Penang or Johor, instead insisting that Melaka should be given priority. He added that further discussions would be held with caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, while hoping the state government would provide its support, including full sponsorship should the proposal materialise.

The deputy prime minister made these remarks while officiating the Jelajah E-Sports Melaka Biru 2028 programme in Bandar Merlimau yesterday. He also expressed hopes that the event would help establish Melaka as a focal point for the international esports community.

MARA TVET Institutions To Become National Esports Training Hub

The government also intends to strengthen the state’s esports development infrastructure. Zahid confirmed that MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had agreed to transform the organisation’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Melaka into a national esports training centre.

The proposed facility will serve as a platform for nurturing professional players, particularly among the younger generation. It is also intended to help develop competitive teams capable of winning at state, national and international levels.

Zahid said he hoped to see a team from Merlimau first emerge as state champions before progressing to compete for the national title. He also cited local esports organisations such as HomeBois and Selangor Red Giants (SRG), expressing hopes that Malaysian teams would go on to become world champions and bring further recognition to the country.

(Source: Bernama)