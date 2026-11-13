Microsoft and IKEA have partnered to release a new furniture lineup called YXSTABY. The furniture is already available online via IKEA Malaysia, starting today. As you’d imagine, the furniture is designed with gaming in mind, and is catered towards folks that are looking for the gamer aesthetics in their living room.

“YXSTABY was designed in close collaboration between IKEA and XBOX, with one designer from each team working together on every piece. XBOX brought 25 years of understanding how people play, IKEA over 80 years of life at home expertise, and dedicated visits to homes where gaming is part of daily life. Throughout the process, the designers considered the needs of both players and the people who share their spaces.”

As stated, the new YXSTABY furniture is already available online via IKEA Malaysia’s website starting today. Folks living in East Malaysia will be able to order them from 27 November onwards.

Prices start as low as RM59 for a D-Pad cushion, and all the way up to RM499 for a gaming side table. Below is a list of some of the furniture on sale:

To state the obvious, the design of many of the furniture pieces are designed with the Microsoft Xbox controller in mind, making it a recurring theme and inspiration to many of the pieces on offer by IKEA.

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“The XBOX controller is a recurring source of inspiration for the collection, shaping both how several pieces look and how they work. Its familiar forms and details appear throughout the collection in unexpected ways and help create thoughtful gaming solutions for the home. The D-pad becomes both a comfortable cushion and a decorative platter in shiny stainless steel. A mirrored display box showcases a controller from every side, alongside figurines and other collectibles worth showing off. The thumbstick stool takes the idea furthest. Developed from the controller’s original 3D design files with XBOX device designers, it turns an object moved by a thumb into one designed to sit on. Even the grip texture has a new purpose, helping to keep a person in place just as it keeps a thumb from slipping.”

(Source: IKEA)