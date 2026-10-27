Asus Malaysia is officially launching the ProArt RTX Series laptops in Malaysia. The laptops are already available in two models, the 14-inch P14 and 16-inch P16, and with two Unified Memory configurations, 48GB and 128GB.

Both laptops are powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark, which is the GPU brand’s first all-encompassing ARM-based processor, built in collaboration with MediaTek. On a sidebar, we already knew that the 128GB variant was a given for availability in the Malaysian market, but it is a little surprising that the company has decided to bring in the 48GB SKU as a lower-tier option, and not the 64GB variant. That said, this does confirm earlier reports of Asus’ plans to produce five Unified Memory configurations: 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

To provide a quick crash course on the RTX Spark SoC, there are basically two variants: an 18-core model and a 20-core model. The 18-core only comes with two Unified Memory configurations, 24GB and 32GB. The 20-core gets the full suite, from 24GB all the way up to 128GB. Regardless of core count, the Unified Memory runs at 9,600MT/s, but the 20-core gets the full 6,144 Blackwell CUDA cores.

Getting back on point, pricing starts at RM18,999 for the ProArt RTX Spark P14 and P16 models, while the 128GB variant of both models will retail for RM29,999. In conjunction with the launch, customers who purchase a laptop between now and 30 November will also receive a complimentary ProArt monitor and MD301 mouse worth up to RM4,649, depending on the model. If you’re getting the 48GB variant, you get a PA279CRV. For those who purchase the 128GB, you get a PA279CDV display.

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Regardless of models, all models come with a Lumina Pro OLED display, 1TB of storage, and are available in either Nano Black or Neo White.

We’re still in the midst of reviewing the ProArt P16 RTX Spark over a prolonged period. We’ve tested its gaming capabilities, and we’ve got our impressions about how it handles Agentic AI coming up soon.