A new case of a burnt 8-pin PCIe power connector has surfaced, and this time, the victim is an NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti 16GB card. Yes, you read that right: an RTX 5060 Ti.

The owner of the card, JudicialMuscle, posted their plight on Reddit and more specifically, the PCMasterRace subreddit. Let us be clear: this GPU doesn’t require a 12VHPWR power connector, but the standard 8-pin PCIe connector.

“Hey guys, so my worst nightmare have come true. Here is my RTX 5060Ti 16gb card and I did not expect this to happen. I was not getting any display on my monitor and asked ChatGPT which suggested to reseat the card. When I went to unplug the GPU, I saw the burnt PCI-E cable. I almost had a heart attack. I cannot afford to lose a GPU in this economy. There is some burnt residue left inside the GPU pins. What should I do? Should I try to remove it with something pointy? Should I try to plug the other 8 pin PCI-E cable into the GPU?”

Unlike the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090, the RTX 5060 Ti has a total TGP power consumption of 180W. Far less than the nearly 600W pull of the current flagship Blackwell GPU. The company. JudicialMuscle was also reportedly using a 750W PSU, which is more than enough. At this point, several Redditors speculate that the burnout was likely due to a poor electrical connection or a faulty cable.

It should come as no surprise, however, that this isn’t the first time a mid-range RTX 50 Series GPU has suffered the plight of the burnout. Last week, we reported on another Redditor who lost their RTX 5070 to a 12VHPWR burnout.

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We also reported on another RTX 5070 Series GPU burning out at the PCIe connector, although that scenario was more a case of human stupidity than it was bad and faulty engineering.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)