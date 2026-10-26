Bazzite, the custom open-source Linux OS that was designed to offer SteamOS-like functionality, is now extending its functionality out to gaming handhelds, the first being the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20. The handheld now supports the OS, and the team says that Acer’s Intel Arc G3 Extreme-powered handheld is next on the list.

“We’ve already ironed out most of the major kinks, but there are still a few smaller issues we could use your help tracking down. If you’re interested in pitching in, Ally X20 support is now available on our testing branch!”

.To be clear, the software is currently in testing (as it typically is), but on the whole, the Bazzite team appears to have gotten most of the functions. That includes full control of the X20’s VRR and HDR display functions, working TDP control of the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, fully mappable back buttons, plus working sleep and wake functions. What is still being worked on is functionality of the RGB Lighting and the Fan Control curve. That said, and with respect to that last part, Bazzite is suggesting Decky plugins like Panel de Control as a workaround for the moment.

In the meantime, the team is also asking owners of the X20 who are willing to test out its OS to also help report any kinks and issues they might find with it running on the handheld.

Atlas 8 Incoming

As mentioned, the Bazzite team is already working on getting the OS running on the Acer Predator Atlas 8, which, as mentioned, is a gaming handheld powered by Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme. It’s interesting that they didn’t choose to start with the MSI Claw EX 8 AI+, given that the handheld was released earlier than Acer’s. To that end, it hasn’t announced any plans to extend support to other Arc G3 Series handhelds, nor does the team seem to have any plans to extend support to other Z2 Extreme handhelds, such as the standard Ally X or Legion Go 2.

Related Article Asus ROG G1000 Gaming Desktop Now Available In Malaysia

As to what work has been done with the Atlas 8 thus far, Bazzite say that it has gotten initial button mapping available, left-side menu functionality, the retention of QAM/Predator functionality, as well as the OpenGamepadUI overlay.

(Source: Bazzite, TPU, Videocardz)