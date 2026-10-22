Casio has officially launched its new G-Shock 2500 Series in Malaysia, bringing a minimalist analog design inspired by the original DW-5000C. The lineup comprises the GAC-2500 and GMC-2500, which features the brand’s signature shock resistance and 200-metre water resistance, while introducing a new Multi-Mission Date display that adds digital functionality to an otherwise analog watch.

The GAC-2500 features a resin design and is available in four colours: black, green, white and yellow. Meanwhile, the GMC-2500 features a metal-clad bezel and a brass dial with either a sunray or honed finish, depending on the colour. It is available with either a resin band or a stainless steel band.

Features-wise, the new series comes with a three-cell display at the 3 o’clock position, which Casio calls Multi-Mission Date. Besides showing the date, the display can present information such as elapsed time during stopwatch use and other settings, depending on the selected function.

The watches also feature a full auto-calendar that automatically adjusts the date, including during leap years, once the day, month and year have been set. Casio notes that the calendar is supported until 2099.

Other features include a one-second stopwatch, a hand shift function that moves the hands out of the way to improve display visibility, a second-hand sleep function and LED illumination. Meanwhile, battery life is rated at approximately two years using a CR1025 battery.

The GAC-2500 is priced at RM579 across all four colour options, while the GMC-2500 costs RM1,149 with a resin band or RM1,449 with a stainless steel band. The new series is available now in Malaysia through Casio’s online store and authorised G-Shock distributors nationwide.