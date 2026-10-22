Taiwan-based data solutions company Synology recently hosted its Annual Press Event 2026, during which it unveiled a new addition to its PAS series of storage solutions. The PAS3600 is an enterprise-grade product aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, serving as the entry-level counterpart to the PAS7700, which launched in Malaysia earlier this year.

Like the flagship model, the PAS3600 features an active-active dual controller architecture, ensuring minimal downtime. That said, while its premium sibling uses an end-to-end NVMe design, this model is SATA-based, making it a more cost efficient setup. It also means that the device is more geared for general purpose, everyday operations. In terms of specifications, it sports a 12-bay 2U chassis, with a PAX212 unit enabling an expansion of up to 24 drives. Beyond that, each controller offers up to 256GB of memory. Optional features include 10/25GbE NIC and 16/32G FC.

On the software side, it leverages DSM Enterprise, which uses a similar interface to the DSM software for the brand’s other devices. This is because the company is aiming to make it easier for customers to learn and implement the platform. For now, though, the brand has yet to disclose details on the PAS3600’s availability in the local market.

Alongside the PAS3600, Synology showed off the DP7400, which is part of the brand’s DP series of dedicated backup solutions. It serves to safeguard workloads and can monitor up to 2,500 servers. Features include 140TB of raw storage capacity, two 10GbE LAN ports, and one 1GbE management port. It runs on ActiveProtect Manager, which serves to protect not just physical devices, but also virtual environments, and SaaS. It comes with built-in security features like ransomware protection.

Last but not least, the company highlighted the SPU7200D series, which is its high performance dual-port SSDs, which is meant to work with the PAS series for end-to-end NVMe operations. So basically, it’s for the PAS7700. It delivers up to 140,000 4K write IOPS and is optimised for low latency. Other than that, it comes with TCG Opal SEDs with crypto erase and PSID for fast and secure data sanitisation.