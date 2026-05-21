Synology has officially launched its new PAS7700 enterprise storage system in Malaysia. First revealed during Computex 2025, the platform is aimed at organisations that handle demanding workloads such as large-scale databases, virtual machines, AI-related tasks, and collaborative projects involving large files.

According to the company, the PAS7700 is designed for industries where storage performance directly affects day-to-day operations, including healthcare, semiconductor design, engineering, manufacturing, and game development. In these environments, storage slowdowns or outages can disrupt productivity across multiple teams and systems.

Built Around High-Speed NVMe Storage

The PAS7700 uses an all-flash NVMe setup with dual controllers and 48 NVMe SSD bays housed in a 4U chassis. It is said that the system can scale up to 1.65PB of raw storage capacity with additional expansion units.

Synology adds the platform is capable of delivering up to 2 million IOPS, latency below one millisecond, and sequential throughput speeds of up to 30GB/s. It also supports enterprise connectivity and storage protocols including Fibre Channel, iSCSI, SMB, NFS, and NVMe-oF.

One of the main highlights of the PAS7700 is its “active-active” architecture, where both controllers operate simultaneously instead of relying on a traditional active-standby setup. This allows the storage system to continue operating even if one controller or network component encounters a failure, helping businesses reduce downtime.

Focus On Security And Data Protection

Synology also positioned the PAS7700 as a solution for organisations facing growing cybersecurity risks. To address this, the PAS7700 supports features such as Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs), immutable snapshots, WORM folders, Snapshot Replication, and Hyper Backup.

These are designed to help businesses improve backup and recovery capabilities while reducing the risk of data tampering or ransomware attacks. The system also includes monitoring tools that allow IT administrators to keep track of hardware health and detect issues before they affect services.

Designed To Improve Long-Term Storage Efficiency

Beyond performance and security, Synology says the PAS7700 is also designed to help businesses manage long-term storage costs more efficiently. The system supports inline and offline deduplication technologies that reduce duplicate data and improve SSD lifespan.

The company added that future updates will introduce Synology Tiering. This particular feature automatically moves less frequently used data to higher-capacity storage systems, freeing up faster NVMe storage for active workloads.

The PAS7700 is available now in Malaysia, though no pricing was announced. Since the system is targeted at enterprise customers and large-scale deployments, pricing is typically handled through direct consultations with the company’s business partners and distributors.

(Source: Synology Malaysia press release / official website)