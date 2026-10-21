Corsair has announced a new gaming mouse with an interesting additional feature that’s made possible by collaborating with AimLabs. The mouse itself is called the Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless, and it comes with an Ergo model. But its unique feature is tech that the company calls PureVector, which provides “personalised directional sensitivity”.

As the company says, “no two players aim the same”. The idea behind PureVector is that you get your aiming “style”, as it were, calibrated in AimLabs. This is then saved to the Corsair Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless straight to its firmware, improving your aim speed by up to 81ms or 33% faster. As for the exact mechanism, it sounds like not only independent X and Y axis sensitivity tuning, but also each direction of each axis.

While that’s a bit more difficult to quantify, especially without testing the tech out personally, the v3 model is mostly a direct upgrade to the v2 model that came before. It did gain 1g of weight – 5g if you opt for the Ergo model – but you get optical switches and scroll wheel, plus about double the battery life at 1,000 Hz polling rate, rated at up to 140 hours. The sensor is also newer, now featuring the Marksman X sensor for 42,000 DPI and 800 IPS. It can still do 8,000 Hz polling rate on both wired and wireless mode if you need it.

Since I mentioned the Ergo model, it’s worth noting that the Corsair Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless has an ambidextrous look, but its side buttons are only on the left, meaning that it’s only meant for right-handers. The Ergo model, as the name suggests, gives it better ergonomics by adding a bit of height, and additional curves so that you can palm the mouse more comfortably. Shape and additional weight aside, it is essentially the same mouse.

Since it’s essentially the same mouse, you’ll be glad to know that the Corsair Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless costs RM799, for both the standard symmetrical as well as the Ergo model. It won’t be available immediately though, as the company says it’s only launching locally on 15 November.