After making its global debut almost a full month ago, Amazfit Malaysia has announced that the new T-Rex Dual Solar has officially landed on our shores. As we’ve previously reported, the watch is the company’s first-ever solar-powered smartwatch that’s designed for multi-day exploration.

Per the official press release, the T-Rex Dual Solar has a 660mAh cell, which has a typical battery life of 25 days. However, users can supposedly extend this further with the included solar panels located on the watch face and the caseback.

Solar Power And Battery Life

The company claims that if the front panel is exposed to 50,000 lux of light for three days, users can bump the battery life from 25 days to up to 34 days. If you place the larger rear solar panel under the same lighting conditions for the same period of time, users can extend the battery life by up to 51 days.

The Amazfit US website says that the cell can be pushed to last up to 180 days with the Outdoor Extreme Mode on. Do note that this mode deactivates most of the watch’s features to conserve power save for the “essential outdoor functions”, like GPS track points.

Screen And Chassis

Beyond battery life, the T-Rex Dual Solar has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen has a layer of sapphire crystal on top to help ward off scratches, while the body is made with Grade 5 titanium.

According to the company, the wearable has a 10 ATM water resistance rating and can survive depths of up to 50 metres. It’s also worth noting that the watch also has a flashlight built into the side of the body with red-light functionality for lower-intensity illumination.

Internal Features And Tools

Much like many smartwatches in this day and age, the T-Rex Dual Solar has several tracking and training tools. For the former, the watch offers the usual array of features, like heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels, and skin temperature, and more. As for tools, the device offers support for more than 180 sports modes. Users can pair the wearable with their respective Zepp App to get more data about their training, recovery, and more.

Amazfit boasts that the T-Rex Dual Solar has a large suite of navigational tools. These tools include full-colour preloaded maps, intelligent route planning, and navigation gradient curve, along with LiveShare.

Pricing And Availability

While Amazfit has officially launched the T-Rex Dual Solar in Malaysia, it isn’t available for purchase just yet. According to the company, the wearable will be available for purchase on 23 October for RM2,799. Those interested can purchase the smartwatch through the company’s website and online stores like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

To celebrate the launch of the new device, Amazfit is hosting a special promotion campaign. Customers who purchase the T-Rex Dual Solar through the official website will receive a complimentary outdoor camping tent worth RM499. Meanwhile, those who purchase the device through Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok will receive a complimentary Decathlon backpack. Both gifts are available while stocks last.

(Source: Amazfit Malaysia press release)