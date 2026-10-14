Case maker CASETiFY has teamed up with Kojima Productions for a limited-edition Death Stranding-themed collection featuring phone cases and other accessories. This is done in conjunction with the former’s 15th anniversary, and the latter’s 10th. As you’d expect from a project that involves the latter, somewhat of a highlight of the collection is that it features designs by Yoji Shinkawa.

According to Hypebeast, the main attraction here is a 3D Crafted Aluminium Case, a hyper-stylised case with a lot more depth to it than simply a protective layer over your phone. In fact, it looks like something straight out of the Death Stranding games, complete with a kickstand. No mention of which specific phone this is for, but Push Square reports that this is specifically for the iPhone 18 Pro. While the positions of the cameras look the part, it’s difficult to say for certain.

Beyond the main case, two other, more conventional looking cases include the Yoji Shinkawa Art Edition – From Sapiens to Ludens case and the Ludens Emblem – Carbon Fibre Case. Then there are other accessories themed after characters and objects from the Death Stranding games, such as the Ludens Duck, Dollman, and the Qpid Wristlet. There’s also a case for the AirPods.

For some bizarre reason, the collection also includes collectible cards that come in blind packs – much like your average trading card game. The aforementioned aluminium case also comes with two exclusive designs not available in the wider collection. Considering these factors, you’re probably better off not thinking that it’s a collection that you must complete.

For now, CASETiFY has not put prices on any of these products. That said, they are slated for a 15 October launch, when more will be revealed. Because these are limited-edition products, it’s unknown for now which markets they will be available in.

(Source: CASETiFY, Hypebeast, Push Square)