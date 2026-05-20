Google shared a lot of announcements during its I/O 2026 keynote, although much of the event was focused on the company’s AI ambitions. Amidst the sea of Gemini-related reveals, the tech giant also confirmed that Wear OS 7 will roll out later this year.

While Google only briefly touched on the smartwatch platform during the keynote itself, a separate blog post provides a deeper look at the upcoming update. According to the company, Wear OS 7 introduces several power optimisations that can deliver up to 10% better battery life.

Wear OS 7 introduces a new feature called Wear Widgets. Google describes it as the “next step in the evolution” of the existing Tiles system, which has long been one of Wear OS’ defining features.

Google designed Wear Widgets to be more dynamic and customisable, while also making them more closely resemble the widget experience on Android phones. Instead of taking over the entire display like Tiles, widgets can now appear as smaller 2×1 or 2×2 blocks layered over apps. Engadget also notes that the feature supports widgets created using Google’s own Create My Widget tool.

Google also confirmed that Live Updates will be making their way to Wear OS 7. Similar to Android’s Live Updates feature, it surfaces real-time information such as ride-sharing progress, navigation updates, and workout tracking directly on the watch face for easier viewing.

Wear OS 7 also introduces a new standardised workout experience. Google says the feature delivers a more consistent fitness-tracking interface moving forward. The experience also includes support for features such as heart rate monitoring, media controls, and other workout-related tools.

The new OS will also introduce several improvements to the universal media player experience. With the update, users will be able to customise how media apps automatically launch directly through the watch’s System Media Controls settings.

While on the topic of media, users will also be able to tweak audio output options using the Remote Output Switcher. The blog reads, “when listening to media on a paired phone, users can effortlessly switch the device the media is played back on directly from their wrist.”

Beyond these features, Wear OS 7 also lays the groundwork for the upcoming introduction of Gemini Intelligence. Google says the update will introduce several new APIs that allow developers to integrate their apps with the Gemini Intelligence system. This includes an AppFunctions API, which enables apps to connect with AI-powered assistance and agent-style experiences.

As mentioned earlier, Wear OS 7 will arrive later this year. However, those interested in exploring the update early can do so through the Wear OS 7 Canary Emulator.

(Source: Google, Engadget)