Local sports fans looking to stay up-to-date on their favourite teams can now get the latest info directly on their iPhones. The Apple Sports app has launched in Malaysia as part of a wider rollout covering over 90 new regions. With the arrival of the free app, users can now access real-time scores, stats, and other data. Additionally, the tech giant is introducing new features to help football fans prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Designed to be quick and simple, Apple Sports promises a personalised experience with an intuitive interface. To get started, users can download the app from the Apple App Store. From there, it’s only a matter of searching for specific teams or leagues and following them. The app covers events spanning a variety of sports categories. Some options include basketball, tennis, baseball, and Formula 1. And football, of course.

Those looking to keep up with the World Cup have the option to follow the entire tournament or just specific national teams. Aside from exploring tournament groupings, the app lets users view upcoming matches and scoreboards.

If they so choose, users can also enable Live Activities. This will automatically add a real-time scorecard to the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, allowing for instant updates at a glance. In addition to this, fans can add a dedicated widget to their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Home Screens. Furthermore, users can quickly jump to the Apple TV app with a single tap and seek out live matches on linked streaming services.

Other than that, the new tournament bracket view offers a clean, scrollable layout of the matchups and results of each round. This lets fans easily keep track of a team’s progression throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, enhanced game cards include visual formations for each team’s starting lineup. With this feature, users can get a sense of the players’ strategies ahead of matches.

(Source: Apple [Newsroom])